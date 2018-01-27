Home > Tv > Tv News
Entry alert! Abhishek Rawat to replace Tenali Rama?

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
27 Jan 2018 11:23 AM

Shocked?

Well, don’t be surprised guys! Your favourite actor Krishna Bharadwaj aka Tenali Rama is very much a part of the show.

The makers have roped in popular actor for the above epic series. We are talking about the talented Abhishek Rawat, who rose to fame with Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo and was last seen in Service Wali Bahu.

According to our sources, Abhishek will portray the role of Kalori. He will be very smart and intelligent. His motives will be to take Tenali Rama’s place in kingdom and be in the good books of King Krishnadevaraya (Manav Gohil).

We tried reaching out Abhishek but he remained unavailable to comment.

Abhishek will begin shooting from tomorrow and his entry will be aired next week.

Tenali Rama is produced by Contiloe and it airs on SAB TV.

We wish Abhishek all the very best!

past seven days