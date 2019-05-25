News

Erica Fernandes aka Prerna and Parth Samthaan aka Anurag get lookalike dolls

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 May 2019 07:12 PM

MUMBAI:Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan starrer Kasautii Zindagii Kay is one of the most popular shows. Recently, it topped the TRP charts with a massive 2.6 rating. The cast and crew celebrated the same and posted pictures of their wishes and from celebrations on their social media handles.

Now, Erica and Parth are grabbling the headlines as the lookalike dolls of the stars are available in the market.

Komolika and Pooja Banerjee’s dolls were already available in the market.

Speaking of the show, the same is the reboot of the 2001 series of the same name and it is produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms.

The current track of the series is showcasing how Hina's crimes are now known to everyone.

Tags > Erica Fernandes, Prerna, Parth Samthaan, Anurag, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, Tellychakkar.,

