Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan’s THIS throwback photo from Switzerland is ADORABLE

MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is one of the most popular and loved television shows. The show has been entertaining audience with its gripping tale. In fact, the ongoing track is high on drama, leaving the audience hooked to the TV screens. Fans love the chemistry between lead onscreen pair, Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan, who play the roles of Prerna and Anurag respectively.



The team even went to Switzerland to shoot a dramatic track. It has been a few weeks since the team has returned to Mumbai. But, it seems that the actors are still missing their trip. Speaking of this, Erica and Parth have been sharing their photos of the trip even post their return. Not just Parth and Erica, even Karan Singh Grover shared a couple of photos from their trip. Recently Parth shared an adorable picture which they clicked when they were shooting in Switzerland.In the latest picture, Anurag and Prerna can be seen posing with two little girls. While shooting for the show, the tiny tots met Parth and Erica and they clicked the adorable photo.Parth captioned the video as, “These barbie dolls are the cutest Can I eat them #throwbackthursday #zurich_switzerland #bts #kasautiizindagiikay.”Take a look below.