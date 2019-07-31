News

Erica Fernandes' CUTE pictures with a baby will melt your HEART

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
31 Jul 2019 08:37 PM

MUMBAI: The popular television actress Erica Fernandes has captivated the audience with her acting chops and style statements. She is currently wooing the audience with her performance in Ekta Kapoor's show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, which features Parth Samthaan opposite her. She is not just a popular small screen actress, but she is also popular on social media.

An active social media user, Erica regularly updates her fans about her whereabouts via social media. She recently went on a weekend getaway to Dubai with her close ones. Today, she took to her Instagram handle and shared a few cute pictures of herself posing with a cute little baby. In the photos, Erica can be seen wrapping the infant in her hands giving him warmth affectionately.

Check out her post right here: 

