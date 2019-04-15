News

‘THIS’ is Erica Fernandes’ FAVOURITE COLOUR!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Apr 2019 07:18 PM
MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes aka Prerna is loved on television for her acting and for the statements she makes in ethnic gowns and other fusion wear including sarees.

Be it playing dress-up for a party, a big fat wedding, or even a dine-out with friends, there are a bunch of TV actresses we'd love to take some inspiration from and Erica is one of them. Her fashion game is just right for the girl-next-door image.

As she once quoted, 'Fashion is what you buy and style is what you do with it!'

Erica’s social media account is flooded with lots of fashionable posts to take inspiration from, and from what we see, looks like the lady loves the classic black. Take a look.
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ERICA JENNIFER FERNANDES (@iam_ejf) on

Doesn’t Erica look flawless?

Tags > Erica Fernandes, Prerna, Favourite Colour, TV actresses, Star Plus, Kasauti Zindagi Ki, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Celebs at the launch of DPL (Dreamz Premier...

Celebs at the launch of DPL (Dreamz Premier League)
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Faisal Razak Khan
Faisal Razak Khan
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Ram Kapoor
Ram Kapoor
Srishty Rode
Srishty Rode
Prince Narula
Prince Narula
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Tony Stark
Tony Stark
Angad Hasija
Angad Hasija
Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda
Meghna Naidu
Meghna Naidu

past seven days