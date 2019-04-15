‘THIS’ is Erica Fernandes’ FAVOURITE COLOUR!

MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes aka Prerna is loved on television for her acting and for the statements she makes in ethnic gowns and other fusion wear including sarees.



Be it playing dress-up for a party, a big fat wedding, or even a dine-out with friends, there are a bunch of TV actresses we'd love to take some inspiration from and Erica is one of them. Her fashion game is just right for the girl-next-door image.



As she once quoted, 'Fashion is what you buy and style is what you do with it!'



Erica’s social media account is flooded with lots of fashionable posts to take inspiration from, and from what we see, looks like the lady loves the classic black. Take a look.

Doesn’t Erica look flawless?