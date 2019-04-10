Erica Fernandes’ gives us a one-minute tour of Zurich

MUMBAI: Erica is ruling the television screens with her performance as Prerna in the serial Kasautii Zindagii Kay and has a huge fan following. She rose to fame with her performance as Sonakshi Bose and is one of the A-listers on television today.



Every actor deserves a holiday from their busy schedule, and Erica had recently gone for a vacation to Zurich. The actress had a superb time there and posted a lot of videos and photos from her trip.



The actress shared a video and showed her fans what she did in Zurich. She is also seen eating a lot of different cuisines and having a gala time over there. We also spotted Surbhi Chandna with her.



Check out the post here.