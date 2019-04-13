Erica Fernandes ROCKS an all-black look with panache

MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry by being a part of quite a few hit TV soaps. Today she is one of the popular actresses of small screen who enjoys a loyal fan following.

In addition to her acting skills, the actress is also known for her fashion sense. She easily slips into ethnic as well as western attires. If you browse through her Instagram profile, you will surely get some style tips from her.

What do you think about Erica Fernandes?

Speaking about her style, one must not miss her latest Instagram post. She has flaunted an all-black look with panache. In the photo, she can be seen donning a black lace jumpsuit with heels and a pair of black sunglasses, looking stylish and classy.

Take a look at her photo here:

On the professional front, the actress is currently playing the female lead role of Prerna in Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She is seen opposite Parth Samthaan who plays the role of Anurag.

Did you like her all-black look? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.