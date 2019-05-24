Erica Fernandes' special message for her fans

MUMBAI: Erica is one of the most loved and successful actresses of the television industry. She is currently ruling the television screens with her performance as Prerna in Star Plus’ Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Prerna has become a household name, and the actress has a massive fan following.

Recently, The Times 50 Most Desirable Women 2018 was unveiled! The ranking is based on an online poll and an internal jury. Erica grabbed the 31st spot this year.

The actress was delighted about this victory. She shared a post and thanked all her fans and supporters for standing by her side and encouraging her to give her best.

