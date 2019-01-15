News

Erica Fernendes and other actors with matronymic surnames

MUMBAI: Most of us will use father’s name as a middle name, but some defy norms and challenge the traditions. Meet the celebrities who have taken to their mother’s name because for them mum's the word and mum’s the world.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali

The veteran filmmaker worships his mother above and beyond everything. His mother’s name is Leela Bhansali and apparently she is her lucky charm.

Erica Jennifer Fernendes

The talented actress makes no qualms about using her mother’s name Jennifer as a middle name and witness to this is her insta profile.

Mallika Sherawat

Not many people know that her factual name is Reema Lamba? But when she had to choose a screen name for herself, she chose her mother’s last name, as she has been her pillar of strength from day one.

Imran Khan

Imran born to Nuzhat Khan and Anil Pal chose to use his mother’s surname over father’s last name and the reason being his mother got the custody.

Konkona Sen Sharma

Konkona Sen Sharma proudly uses her mother’s surname as her middle name as she believes that’s her love for both her parents
 
