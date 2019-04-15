News

Erica gives a new nickname to Parth

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Apr 2019 08:40 PM
MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is one of the most successful shows on television, and people are loving the chemistry between Erica and Parth. As per a report in spotboye.com, the two are growing fond of each other.

Recently, a video was shared where Erica revealed that she calls Parth by the name Partho. Now, she has an all-new nickname for the actor, and this will totally win your heart.

Erica shot a video of her co-star and ‘more than a friend’ Parth relishing mangoes. Parth then shared the same video on Instagram and wrote, 'We are Aam log One good thing about summers  #mangoeseason #sundaymood #sundayvibes Captured by @iam_ejf.'

Erica was quick to comment on it and said, 'After this sight, I got you a dozen more #chotababy', thus revealing Parth’s latest nickname. Check out the comment below with lots of hearts from Parth.
