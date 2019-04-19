Erica surprises Parth Samthaan and Hina Khan

Erica Fernandes, who plays the iconic the character of Prerna Sharma on Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, invited a little guest on the sets of the show in order to surprise her co-stars Parth Samthaan, Hina Khan, and Pooja Banerjee.

The guest was none other than her former co-star star Vidvaan Sharma, who played her reel life son in her much-acclaimed show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi. Erica had played the role of Dr. Sonakshi Bose in the show, and Vidvaan played the role of her little munchkin in it. Both of them are very close to each other, and Erica keeps posting adorable pictures with the kiddo on her Instagram handle.

As Vidvaan arrived on the sets of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, everyone including Parth Samthaan, Hina Khan, Pooja Banerjee, and Erica herself seemed quite excited, and they all posed for an adorable picture together. The little boy shared the picture of his social media handle and captioned it as, ‘Met these wonderful people altogether Thank you am_ejf for this special meet.