Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Esha Deol reveals first look of short film

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 Mar 2018 12:32 PM

Mumbai: The first look of actress Esha Deol's short Hindi film titled Cakewalk gives a sneak peek into the life of a married chef.

"On the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, Cheti Chand and Navratri, I am happy to reveal the first look of my short Hindi feature Cakewalk. Produced by Dinesh Gupta, Shailendra Kumar and Aritra Das, the film is directed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee and Abhra Chakraborty," Esha tweeted on Sunday.

In the image shared along with the tweet, one can see a piece of cake, two elastic hair ties and kumkum kept in a kitchen.

In the short, Esha will depict the professional and personal journey of a woman in the Indian society.

She was last seen on the big screen in 2015 in Kill Them Young.

Esha, who has a daughter with husband Bharat Takhtani, also gave her "first classical dance performance after a longtime" in Delhi earlier this week.

Esha's mother and actress-politician Hema Malini also tweeted on Saturday about the performance:

"Both Esha and Ahaana (Hema Malini's younger daughter) were scheduled to dance with me as it is a significant theme where I hand over the baton to the next gen - but only Esha performed. Ahaana was indisposed. Anyway it was a big success and Esha performed like a dream! She's a natural."

Tags > Esha Deol, Cakewalk, Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, Cheti Chand and Navrati, Dinesh Gupta, Shailendra Kumar, Aritra Das, Ram Kamal Mukherjee, Abhra Chakraborty,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Tiger & Disha grace &TV's High Fever...

Tiger & Disha grace &TV's High Fever...Dance Ka Naya Tevar
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi
Madalsa Sharma
Madalsa Sharma
Tanishaa Mukerji
Tanishaa Mukerji
Rakesh Paul
Rakesh Paul
Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam
Parth Samthaan
Parth Samthaan
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Forrest Gump
Forrest Gump
Manasi Parekh
Manasi Parekh
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari

poll

Which TV actress looks pretty with a nose ring?

Which TV actress looks pretty with a nose ring?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Will you miss watching Shaleen Malhotra in Laado 2?

Will you miss watching Shaleen Malhotra in Laado 2?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days