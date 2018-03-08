Even I wanted to shoot my ex, says Paras Chhabra

Mumbai: The hot Splitsvilla fame Paras Chhabra is currently enjoying the appreciation that is coming his way for his Punjabi single Jaan Lain Tak. The controversial part of the single is when Paras shoots his girlfriend who cheated on him. A lot of buzz started coming in courtesy the climax of the single.

In the conversation with TellyChakkar the hot lad who is currently seen in &TV’s 'Badho Bahu' shared certain details. “In my past relations I’ve had the exact same feeling. The same has happened with me in the past. I feel my real life has been transpired on the reel. That time I had the exact same feeling, even I wanted to shoot my ex. Obviously, I wouldn’t and didn’t do that, but the feelings were same so I can understand,” the actor, who calls relationship as relationshit, shared.

The album is the comeback of singer Nachhatar Gill, who was accused of rape in the past. Talking about him, Chhabra, said, “He has made an amazing comeback. Post whatever has happened with him, he had made a fabulous return. As far as I know, that rape case itself was baseless. The girl accused him falsely, she was his girlfriend, and she trapped him. In fact, I feel he has put down his frustration and exasperation in this video. That is why the storyline is such. After what happened, even he must have felt like shooting that girl.”

Well that is quite a shocking confession by the hot lad. The Punjabi album stars Kangana Sharma opposite the charming Chhabra.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more interesting stories and updates from the telly land.