Every woman deserves a man like you: Mommy to be Mahhi Vij on hubby Jay Bhanushali

MUMBAI: Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij are one of the most adorable couples in the world of television. With their hard work, the duo has made a strong place in the hearts of their fans. Now, the two are set to begin a new chapter of their life. They are soon going to welcome their first baby.

The couple has been making sure to live each day fully with Jay being there for Mahhi whenever possible. Mahhi, who is in her seventh month right now, shared an emotional post on Instagram thanking Jay for being there for her throughout the phase. Her post will surely melt your heart.

An emotional Mahhi wrote on social media, “My unconditional support in this adventure.If i enjoyed this stage its al because of you.I never expected u to be the way u r u surprised me n how.I love you n respect @ijaybhanushali this journey wud nt hv been possible without you.I am glad I don’t hv to write sad sob stories about my pregnancy this phase made me stronger,weaker whn it comes to my husband bcoz al I want is him around lil selfish on my part but dts how I felt.I am glad I chose u as my partner who is more excited than me abou our baby arrival.thank u for bng part of every sonography every doctor visit ur time is important for me.i love u @ijaybhanushali happy #7months #blessed #prayers #father #baby every woman deserves a man like you.going to bed at 9 pm bcoz I use to feel sleepy gettin up in the night as many times I use to for loo,standing outside the washroom.no complains always smiling n feeling good.man who loves sleeping his time his frnds his everything gave [email protected] just to support me n make me feel loved. #loved #jaybhanushali #mystory".