Face-off between Ravi and Devika to ignite sparks in Life OK’s Kalash

Life OK’s Kalash – Ek Vishwaas (Balaji Telefilms) will now ignite the burns of the past with both Devika (Aparna Dixit) and Ravi (Krrip Suri) wanting to know the truth about each other.

Thier individual plans will bring them back to the same Ambaji temple, where Devika was killed earlier.

Yes, viewers can expect one big confrontation between Devika and Ravi wherein the former will want answers from the latter.

As per sources, “Devika will firmly believe that Ravi had a hand in the murder of Devika. And now she will do all that she can to make him confess his crime. For Ravi, this will be a huge situation to overcome as he would be at the receiving end, but will want to make Devika understand the real truth.”

Will Devika-Ravi face-off trigger a new development?

We buzzed the actors, but did not get through to them.

