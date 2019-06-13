Faisal Khan and Muskaan Kataria’s relationship hits a rough patch?

MUMBAI: It seems the much in love couple Faisal Khan and Muskaan Kataria are no longer much in love! Reportedly, the duo’s relationship has hit the rough patch.

Recently, the Chandragupt Maurya actor made headlines for his love affair with Jaipur based model, Muskaan Kataria. There were also reports how Faisal was serious about their relationship and the duo was said to be in a live-in relationship. Now, the latest reports stated how they started having a lot of clashes since a few months and now Muskaan moved out to a different apartment. According to SpotboyE.com’s source, the reason for the tiff was mainly due to Faisal’s family. The source told the portal, “Muskaan was finding it difficult to adjust with their directive. In fact, she didn’t even celebrate Eid with Faisal and his family this year.”

The report further stated how they were approached to participate in the couple dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 and discussions were on, but they didn't sign the contract owing to their personal issues.

We hope the couple sorts out their issues and are much in love again.