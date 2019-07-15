News

Faisal Sheikh NOT ABSCONDING, says always planned to be in LONDON

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Jul 2019 03:49 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the entertainment world.

TikTok fame Faisal Sheikh and his group of friends famously known as Team 07 landed themselves in a big trouble with a particular video that they made on Tabrez Ansari’s mob lynching matter.

(Read here: TikTok star Faisal Shaikh APOLOGISES for his recent video promoting violence)

The said video received immense criticism and their Tiktok accounts also got suspended. However, the gang immediately apologized after realizing the gravity of their action.

Also, police complaints have been filed against Faisal Sheikh and four other TikTok users.

There were reports in the media about all five alleged accused being absconding. However, Faisal posted a video on Saturday on his social media account stating that he was in London to support India in World cup’s semi-final. He also thanked the people who are supporting them in the need of the hour.  

Check out the video here:

What are your views on the entire fiasco? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags > Faisal Sheikh, TikTok fame, Team 07, Entertainment, Tabrez Ansari, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Launch of Sony TV's Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein

Launch of Sony TV's Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Charlie Chaplin
Charlie Chaplin
Shamita Shetty
Shamita Shetty
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Shritama Mukherjee
Shritama Mukherjee
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra
Sara Khan
Sara Khan
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi
Shakti Arora
Shakti Arora

past seven days