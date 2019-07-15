Faisal Sheikh NOT ABSCONDING, says always planned to be in LONDON

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the entertainment world.

TikTok fame Faisal Sheikh and his group of friends famously known as Team 07 landed themselves in a big trouble with a particular video that they made on Tabrez Ansari’s mob lynching matter.

The said video received immense criticism and their Tiktok accounts also got suspended. However, the gang immediately apologized after realizing the gravity of their action.

Also, police complaints have been filed against Faisal Sheikh and four other TikTok users.

There were reports in the media about all five alleged accused being absconding. However, Faisal posted a video on Saturday on his social media account stating that he was in London to support India in World cup’s semi-final. He also thanked the people who are supporting them in the need of the hour.

Check out the video here:

