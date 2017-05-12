Hot Downloads

Falak, Nikhil, Kanan and Nikita in Colors’ Maha Kaali

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
12 May 2017 04:44 PM

Fresh news coming straight from our editorial oven guys!

Tellychakkar.com had exclusively reported about Mahabharat fame Pooja Sharma aka Draupadi, making her comeback with Swastik’s upcoming mythological show Maha Kaali for Colors.

Now, we have more latest news from the serial.

The casting for the above show is going on in full swing. The makers have already roped in few well-known actors to play pivotal roles.

Yes, we have heard that actors Falaq Naaz (Mahabharat), Nikhil Arya (Kumkum Bhagya) and Nikita Sharma (Do Dil Ek Jaan), Kanan Malhotra (Rab Se Sohna Ishq) have joined the cast of Kaali.

As per sources, Nikhil will portray the role of Lord Indra, while Kanan will don the avatar of Vishnu. Falaq and Nikita will depict the characters of Goddesses Saraswati and Laxmi respectively.

The actors remained unavailable to comment.

Maha Kaali will go on floors sometime next week, and is expected launch sometime in July. It will be biweekly show, and tentatively air at the 7 pm time slot.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!

