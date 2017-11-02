An increasing number of star-struck fans are taking extreme steps to get up-close and personal with their favourite screen actors.

While the celebrities do enjoy the fan adoration, there are times when they are put in uncomfortable situations due to their shenanigans. Choreographer Mudassar Khan, who has been a judge on Dance India Dance for a couple of seasons, will once again be seen taking the panel seat. However, one of his fans could not contain his/her happiness and resorted to writing his name with a knife on his/her hand!

Captioned as ‘I cut it for you Mudassar Sir becs I really love you’, the agitated choreographer took to social media to discourage such insanity.

Take a look –