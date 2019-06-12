News

Fan showers love on Vikas Gupta

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Jun 2019 07:25 PM

MUMBAI: Vikas Gupta is one of the most successful and popular faces of television. The ace producer rose to fame with his stint in the Bigg Boss house 11 and subsequently hosted reality show Ace of Space. He is also known as the mastermind of television.

Post his stint in the Bigg Boss house, Vikas gained a huge fan following. His fans love and admire the actor unconditionally. Well, recently a fan of Vikas made a video of Vikas in the different events he had attended and expressed his love and affection for him.

For any celebrity, the love of their fans means a lot, and the ace producer shared the post and captioned it saying, 'LoveThankyou Monica, Tumhari khoj for vg has been so beautiful. It made me smile.'

