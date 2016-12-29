Hot Downloads

Fans call me an ‘intense actor’: Sangeita Chauhaan

By TellychakkarTeam
29 Dec 2016 05:31 PM

Colors’ newly launched drama Ek Shringar – Swabhimaan (Rajshri Productions) is heading on with exciting tracks!!!

Beautiful and talented Sangeita Chauhaan, who is seen as Meghna on the show, is a new entrant to the tinsel Town. She is already winning appreciation for her performance and enjoying her work to the core. In a conversation with Tellychakkar.com, Sangeita shares more about her professional life before Ek Shringar – Swabhimaan, her association with the show and much more.

Read on –

“The industry is treating me very well. I am a part of Rajshri which is a big production house and that too with Colors channel. I am very happy to work with them. I was doing modelling for a long time before Swabhimaan happened. Later on, I realised that I want to act and modelling was never my priority. I gave auditions for South films but never for Hindi. After being a part of two South movies, I wanted to do more. I was shuffling between Mumbai to Bangalore for two years because of my commitments down South.  I never thought of doing TV and it happened and that too in such a beautiful way. I am so happy that I didn’t take decision to go to the South and stayed here even when a lot of people asked me to go back. I used to watch Rajshri movies and I always had a desire to work with them; it got fulfilled and what can be better than this!” 

The actress is very happy and feels lucky to have great co-stars. She tells, “We all have become like a family now. Prachi Ji (Prachi Shah Pandya), Ankita (Sharma) and I have now become best of friends. We have done so many scenes together and it’s the same with all the members of the family. Ankita and I are together for most of the times. We even come to the set together on shoot.  I have shot few scenes with Sahil and he is very down to earth and a supportive actor. He technically understands much better than me about TV. He is very helpful at sets and very patient. He asks me to take time whenever I face any difficulty in doing a particular scene. I am enjoying working with all of them – Suchitra Ji (Suchitra Pillai), Paintal Ji (Kanwarjit Paintal) and everyone. I can’t cry without glycerines and recently when Paintal Ji was giving his shot, I got tears in my eyes. You can feel when he acts. He is so friendly and he makes all of us comfortable. I feel happy to work with such good people.”  

So how excited is she on the upcoming wedding track? “More than excitement, I am worried about applying mehendi now. Actually, I can’t sit for so long. I am sure there will a lot of mehendi that I will have to apply. However, I want to see how it all goes and I am sure that the upcoming twists are going to be fun.”

Swabhimaan is Sangeita’s debut show so we ask her if she is facing any kind of difficulties. She replies: “Initially I felt that the schedule would be little difficult for me but now I have got used to it. I am learning new things every day. I observe every one and learn things from them. No difficulties as of now.”

“The response so far has been very good. A lot of fans keep commenting about me that ‘I am an Intense Actor’ which makes me happy. People keep giving me good response saying that my performance is going good. I am enjoying each and every part of it.”

Way to go, Sangeita.

