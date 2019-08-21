News

Fans share nostalgic posts as Dill Mill Gayye clocks 12 years

By TellychakkarTeam
21 Aug 2019 01:11 PM

MUMBAI: Dill Mill Gayye was immensely popular among the viewers. A sequel to the Star Plus series Sanjivani - A Medical Boon, it focused on a new generation of medical interns with the crux being the love story between Dr. Armaan Malik, played by Karan Singh Grover and Dr. Riddhima Gupta which was originally portrayed by Shilpa Anand who was later replaced by Sukirti Kandpal and then Jennifer Winget. Now, its reboot Sanjivani, starring Surbhi Chandna, Namit Khanna, Mohnish Bahl and Gurdeep Kohli, is on air. It premiered on TV last week.

Fans were overjoyed when it was announced that their favourite show will be back again with a new storyline. Sanjivani: A Medical Boon aired successfully on TV from 2002 to 2005. It was undoubtedly one of the most watched and loved series ever and gave the audience romance, dreams and an ability to deal with day to day struggles. The sequel of Sanjivani, Dill Mill Gayye, got even more popular than the original season. The show went on air 12 years ago, on 20th August 2007 and had a successful run for two years.

Celebrating the milestone that the show has achieved, fans have been showering social media with nostalgic posts all day. Many went on to write about how Dill Mill Gayye was their childhood favourite and has given them many fond memories for life.

Take a look at some of the tweets right here:

