Fans share nostalgic posts as Dill Mill Gayye clocks 12 years

MUMBAI: Dill Mill Gayye was immensely popular among the viewers. A sequel to the Star Plus series Sanjivani - A Medical Boon, it focused on a new generation of medical interns with the crux being the love story between Dr. Armaan Malik, played by Karan Singh Grover and Dr. Riddhima Gupta which was originally portrayed by Shilpa Anand who was later replaced by Sukirti Kandpal and then Jennifer Winget. Now, its reboot Sanjivani, starring Surbhi Chandna, Namit Khanna, Mohnish Bahl and Gurdeep Kohli, is on air. It premiered on TV last week.

Fans were overjoyed when it was announced that their favourite show will be back again with a new storyline. Sanjivani: A Medical Boon aired successfully on TV from 2002 to 2005. It was undoubtedly one of the most watched and loved series ever and gave the audience romance, dreams and an ability to deal with day to day struggles. The sequel of Sanjivani, Dill Mill Gayye, got even more popular than the original season. The show went on air 12 years ago, on 20th August 2007 and had a successful run for two years.

Celebrating the milestone that the show has achieved, fans have been showering social media with nostalgic posts all day. Many went on to write about how Dill Mill Gayye was their childhood favourite and has given them many fond memories for life.

Take a look at some of the tweets right here:

thank you for teaching me the meanings of dream, hope, love, family and friendship. dil mil gaye will forever hold a special place in my heart. #12YearsOfDMG pic.twitter.com/xiqrI1FZaa — jasmine, sanjivani (@aegyojinn) August 20, 2019

#12YearsOfDMG The actress who was never scared of experimenting came as third replacement in worst phase and made places among millions& ruling TV industry frm front who still manages to skip heart beat whenever she is onscreen @jenwinget Our Dr. Riddhima and luv of my lifepic.twitter.com/t7iL7A3m9n — Anki (@angel_ank1) August 20, 2019

Its #12YearsOfDMG

So many childhood memories with them....

pic.twitter.com/pwZGbWaCDV — I Q R A (@khan_creationz) August 20, 2019

dil mil gaye, a show that is closest to my heart. my first ever show that i watched, it gave me so much happiness and inspiration. thank you for being part of my childhood#12YearsOfDMG pic.twitter.com/VLdQG1JMEN — jasmine, sanjivani (@aegyojinn) August 20, 2019

#12YearsOfDMG is trending in India

This show was game changer of ITV

An Iconic youth show with immense popularity & inspiration for many shows still pic.twitter.com/fRJGyR0fuv — FANDOM FRIENDLY MEDIA (@FFMedia_Updates) August 20, 2019

Tell me one girl who didn’t go gaga over Dr Arman Malik.

Tell me one guy who didn’t fall for Ridhima.

Couldn’t stop myself from posting after watching this trend.

My childhood love, Dil Mil gaye#12YearsOfDMG pic.twitter.com/sqkrekr8DR — Ravi Dubey_love (@asthabansal) August 20, 2019