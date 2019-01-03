News

Fans want to stop crushing on Ishqbaaaz’s Shivaay; find out how Nakuul Mehta responded

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Jan 2019 06:06 PM

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ show Ishqbaaaz recently took a generation leap. With this, the TV series saw the end of popular characters, Shivaay, played by Nakuul Mehta, and Anika, played by Surbhi Chandna. Except Nakuul, Surbhi along with all the other cast members made an exit from the show.

In the new season, Nakuul is seen as Shivaansh Singh Oberoi, Shivaay and Annika’s son. Loyal fans of the show had loved the character of Shivaay, who was focused and disciplined in life. Now that the much-loved fictional character is no more a part of the story, fans want to stop crushing on him. And guess what? The very handsome and charming Nakuul gave an interesting reply.

Well, yesterday, Nakuul conducted a chat session on Instagram and asked his fans to share whatever they wanted to. When one of the fans told him that they want to stop crushing on Shivaay Singh Oberoi as he is no more, Nakuul replied, ‘As long as you got him in your heart, he is forever ALIVE & kickin arse.’

Check out the post below.

Ishqbaaaz, Shivaay, Nakuul Mehta, Star Plus, Shivaansh Singh Oberoi

