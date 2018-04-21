MUMBAI: COLORS’ Entertainment ki Raat @ 9 Limited edition already has a stellar line up to entertain you over the weekends. After Sanjay Dutt in the first episode, Raveena Tandon and Farah Khan will show off their camaraderie in the 2nd episode airing on Sunday.

Raveena in a candid conversation with the cast said, “Farah and my kids study in the same school. Whenever there are PTA parties, Farah is busy taking dance master class with all the fathers in the room. Raveena further added saying,” Farah was my idol when I was a 16-year-old. She was a dancing star and I was in awe of her. She used to win all the inter-college dancing competitions, she and her partner Hemu were the perfect dancing couple”. Farah also said, “We are all very proud of Raveena, she adopted two daughters when she was only 21 and a single lady. She also got one of her daughters married and now she is also the hottest Nani”.

This episode is guaranteed to make your weekends brighter with laughter.