Farnaz Shetty left 'irritated' on the sets of Waaris

Pretty and talented actress Farnaz Shetty is facing a lot of challenges while essaying the role of Manu in &TV’s popular show Waaris (Viniyard Films) where she plays a girl, who has to be disguised as a guy.

Now, the character has become even more challenging for her since the last few days, as she is shown disguised as a Sardar for an ongoing track.

Playing the role of a Sardar with a turban on head and a moustache is not a smooth ride for the lovely actress.

She has shared her problems in a witty way with her fans on Instagram.

When we contacted Farnaz, she told us, “I am not a short tempered person but playing the role with this get up has made me one. The moustache and the beard are pricking me a lot. I can’t even laugh too much whenever somebody cracks a joke because the glue will come out. I can’t express well while performing also. I now take an hour one and a half to get ready.”

The actor further shared, “People on the set are making fun of me and they are laughing upon seeing me get so irritated.”

Keep the entertainment alive, Farnaz.