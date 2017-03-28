Hot Downloads

Divya Dutta
Divya Dutta
Shabbir Ahluwalia
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Nethra Raghuraman
Nethra
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Karan Tacker
Karan Tacker
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Panchi Bora
Panchi Bora

guess who
Guess Who?
guess more Click Here

quickie
Priya Bhatija

What is Priya Bhatija watching on the small screen?

more quickie Click Here

poll

Who is the best mother currently?

Smita Bansal , Savita Prabhune , Shilpa Tulaskar
previous polls Click Here

poll

Will Priyanka and Rajbeer get married in Perfect Bride?

Priyanka and Rajbeer
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Farnaz Shetty left 'irritated' on the sets of Waaris

By TellychakkarTeam
28 Mar 2017 03:57 PM

Pretty and talented actress Farnaz Shetty is facing a lot of challenges while essaying the role of Manu in &TV’s popular show Waaris (Viniyard Films) where she plays a girl, who has to be disguised as a guy. 

Now, the character has become even more challenging for her since the last few days, as she is shown disguised as a Sardar for an ongoing track.  

Playing the role of a Sardar with a turban on head and a moustache is not a smooth ride for the lovely actress.

She has shared her problems in a witty way with her fans on Instagram.

A post shared by Farnaz Shetty (@farnazshetty) on

When we contacted Farnaz, she told us, “I am not a short tempered person but playing the role with this get up has made me one. The moustache and the beard are pricking me a lot. I can’t even laugh too much whenever somebody cracks a joke because the glue will come out. I can’t express well while performing also. I now take an hour one and a half to get ready.”

The actor further shared, “People on the set are making fun of me and they are laughing upon seeing me get so irritated.” 

Keep the entertainment alive, Farnaz. 

Tags > Farnaz Shetty, irritated, on the set, &TV, Waaris,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top