Farnaz Shetty to play grown up Manu in &TV’s Waaris

&TV’s popular show Waaris (Viniyard Films) is all set to take a leap of 10 years bringing in some major changes in its casts.

Child actor Saniya Touqueer, who won hearts as Manu will move out and a new face will take her place. Any guesses who has been roped in to play the grown up Manu?

Veera and Karn fame Farnaz Shetty.

The actress who has enthralled all with her acts in the above mentioned shows has been roped in for this challenging character.

For the uninitiated, the story of Waaris revolves around a girl Manu, who the society believes to be a man thanks to her mother who kept her sex as a secret..

Farnaz, who will be seen disguised as a boy post leap was quoted in a leading daily that she auditioned for the role as a boy, in a kurta borrowed from her brother and a kada. She also mentioned that she is excited about this role as one rarely gets to play such unconventional characters. She is working on her body language and voice as she wants to be known for her work and not her beauty.

We wish Farnaz good luck.