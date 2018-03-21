Farnaz Shetty's bravery act for &TV's Siddhi Vinayak

Mumbai: An actor’s job is not easy. It’s challenging to look someone else and deliver the dialogue realistically. They work really hard to get into the skin of their characters.

And we must say the gorgeous telly town beauty Farnaz Shetty, who is currently seen in &TV’s Siddhi Vinayak opposite Nitin Goswami, is leaving no stone unturned to justify her role.

Recently, the actress bravely shot for a fire sequence without using any body double. In spite of the risk of getting injured she managed to make the scene look as real as possible.

Take a look at the video that she shared on her Instagram account.

TellyChakkar tried reaching out to Farnaz to know about her shooting experience but she remained unavailable to comment.

It would be incorrect to say that the job of an actor is not only about looking glamorous but there is more to it... It takes a lot of hard work to make the reel look real. Kudos to all the TV Celebs!!