Farnaz Shetty's bravery act for &TV's Siddhi Vinayak

Mumbai: An actor’s job is not easy. It’s challenging to look someone else and deliver the dialogue realistically. They work really hard to get into the skin of their characters.
And we must say the gorgeous telly town beauty Farnaz Shetty, who is currently seen in &TV’s Siddhi Vinayak opposite Nitin Goswami, is leaving no stone unturned to justify her role.
Recently, the actress bravely shot for a fire sequence without using any body double. In spite of the risk of getting injured she managed to make the scene look as real as possible.
Take a look at the video that she shared on her Instagram account.
My Job is very demanding...Reel challenges to Real Risks...but when you love your work , nothing seems difficult or impossible...I live every bit of it with fun,fear,thrill, excitement and alot more...the more it's challenging the more it excites me #work#workmode#challenges#love#enjoy#risk#fun#shoot#shooting#fire#sequence#siddhivinayak#riddhi#ilovemywork#kick#honesty#madness#passion#myfirstlove P.S - do not attempt anything like this...this act is under a professional guidance
A post shared by FARNAZ (@farnazshetty) on Mar 20, 2018 at 3:33am PDT
TellyChakkar tried reaching out to Farnaz to know about her shooting experience but she remained unavailable to comment.
It would be incorrect to say that the job of an actor is not only about looking glamorous but there is more to it... It takes a lot of hard work to make the reel look real. Kudos to all the TV Celebs!!
Which show did you like the most?
Which TV actress looks pretty with a nose ring?
Add new comment