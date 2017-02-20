Hot Downloads

Feels good coming out of comfort zone: Ravi Bhatia on singing

By TellychakkarTeam
20 Feb 2017 01:48 PM

TV actor Ravi Bhatia, who was part of Indonesian superhero series "Roro Jonggrang", will showcase his singing talent along with Indonesian singing sensation Adila Fitri.

The actor has recently recorded a trilingual music single in Indonesia and says that it feels good to come out of the comfort zone and try new things.

"I always crave to do something new and explore myself. So, when I was approached to record the song, without giving a second thought I said yes. It feels really good when you get out of your comfort zone and push yourself to try new things," Ravi said in a statement.

It was initially a hip-hop song in Indonesian and English, to which Ravi added Hindi.

Wasn't it difficult for him to memorise lyrics in a foreign language?

He said: "Although I learned Indonesian, it wasn't easy to remember the lyrics while recording. But somehow I managed to do it."

The actor says he never in his "wildest dreams" imagined that he would record a song.

"That too in a foreign language. I am thrilled and right now I have tons of butterflies in my stomach," he added.

(Source: IANS)

