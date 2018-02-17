Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Female cricketers should be paid equal to male cricketers: Helly Shah

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Feb 2018 12:04 PM

Mumbai: Actress Helly Shah who will be seen in the forthcoming MTV Box Cricket League motivating the teams feels female Cricketers should be paid equal to male Cricketers.

"I am happy that television has got a show on Cricket where boys and girls play the matches irrespective to their genders, which is credited for men by our society. I feel blessed and grateful joining the game to motivate the teams. I personally feel sports are for both boys and girls. And girls need to be motivated towards playing cricket. The female matches should equally get the importance and national recognition," said Helly who is known for her roles in 'Swaragini' and 'Devanshi."

She later adds, "It would be great to see more coverage for women’s sport, more being done to encourage girls to play Cricket at schools, because having the best women’s Cricket team in the country would be fantastic. But, if it also brings more benefit for women from the game like by equal payment made to boys Cricket team than that would be fantastic too."

We agree with Helly Shah for sure. Don't we?

Tags > Helly Shah, Swaragini, Devanshi, MTV Box Cricket League, cricketers, Forthcoming,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Showt to choose the Tellychakkar
Showters' choice Star of the Week
Winner will be announced on Monday

Slideshow

Red Carpet: Femina Beauty Awards 2018

Red Carpet: Femina Beauty Awards 2018
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Gunjan Utreja
Yashashri Masurkar
Jay Bhanushali
Jay Bhanushali
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar
Anil Kapoor
Anil Kapoor
Shekhar Suman
Shekhar Suman
Payal Rajput
Payal Rajput
Manish Tulsiyani
Manish Tulsiyani
Anupriya Kapoor
Anupriya Kapoor
Khushwant Walia
Khushwant Walia
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey

poll

Which 'wink' have you fallen for?

Which 'wink' have you fallen for?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which rumoured TV couple should finally go public?

Which rumoured TV couple should finally go public?
previous polls Click Here

past seven days