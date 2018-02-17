Female cricketers should be paid equal to male cricketers: Helly Shah

Mumbai: Actress Helly Shah who will be seen in the forthcoming MTV Box Cricket League motivating the teams feels female Cricketers should be paid equal to male Cricketers.

"I am happy that television has got a show on Cricket where boys and girls play the matches irrespective to their genders, which is credited for men by our society. I feel blessed and grateful joining the game to motivate the teams. I personally feel sports are for both boys and girls. And girls need to be motivated towards playing cricket. The female matches should equally get the importance and national recognition," said Helly who is known for her roles in 'Swaragini' and 'Devanshi."

She later adds, "It would be great to see more coverage for women’s sport, more being done to encourage girls to play Cricket at schools, because having the best women’s Cricket team in the country would be fantastic. But, if it also brings more benefit for women from the game like by equal payment made to boys Cricket team than that would be fantastic too."

We agree with Helly Shah for sure. Don't we?