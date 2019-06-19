Fiction Factory’s next on &TV

MUMBAI: &TV is gearing up to bring new shows on the channel!



They recently launched Jaat Na Poocho Prem Ki, which stars Kinshuk Vaidya and Pranali Singh Rathod in the lead roles.



The channel is also working on two new shows: Gudiya Ki Shaadi by Essel Vision and Shaadi Ke Siyape Season 2 by Full House Media.



We have learned that Fiction Factory, who creates episodics for Laal Ishq, is bringing another show on &TV.



According to our sources, the show will be a blend of mythological and family drama. It will be on the lines of Santoshi Maa, which aired on &TV. The show is tentatively titled Maa Ki Mahima.



We could not get through to Akshay Singh, producer of Fiction Factory, for a comment.



TellyChakkar will be back with more updates on the show!