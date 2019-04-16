News

A fight takes place on the sets of Khatra Khatra

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
16 Apr 2019 12:12 PM
MUMBAI: In the upcoming episode of Khatra Khatra Khatra, the contestants will get involved in a fight to outwit each other, but with cakes.
 
A game which involved the contestants to crawl their way to the cake and pick up cherries with their mouth and crawl back to keep it at its destined place.
 
In between the task, Aditya Narayan, who is one of the most mischievous contestants, decided to play a prank.
 
Harsh along with Aditya decided to smash the cake on Avika’s face. Later, Bharti and Punit also decided to join the pranksters and eventually a task zone was converted into a play zone.
Tags > Khatra Khatra Khatra, Aditya Narayan, Avika, Bharti, Punit, pranksters, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Celebs at the launch of DPL (Dreamz Premier...

Celebs at the launch of DPL (Dreamz Premier League)
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Naura
Naura
Shamita Shetty
Shamita Shetty
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Aalesha
Aalesha

past seven days