Film Farm India to launch its next on Discovery JEET!

25 Nov 2017

American broadcaster, Discovery Communications will soon launch Discovery JEET in a bid to scale up local programming content across its network.

Discovery JEET, a male-centric channel has a series of projects lined up such as Rohan Sippy’s crime investigation drama under the banner of Black Swann, an inspirational story on Swami Baba Ramdev, a show on the battle of Saragarhi, Khan No. 1, Gabru and others.

The media has already reported about the channel launching a crime-based episodic show – Khan No. 1 and now we hear that Film Farm India plans to launch a new show on the channel.

According to sources, this will also be a crime-based episodic show.

When contacted the Producer, Rupali Guha, she said, “Nothing is concrete as of now. The project is still being pitched to the channel.”

Keep reading this space for more updates.

