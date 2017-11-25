Film Farm India to launch its next on Discovery JEET!

American broadcaster, Discovery Communications will soon launch Discovery JEET in a bid to scale up local programming content across its network.

Discovery JEET, a male-centric channel has a series of projects lined up such as Rohan Sippy’s crime investigation drama under the banner of Black Swann, an inspirational story on Swami Baba Ramdev, a show on the battle of Saragarhi, Khan No. 1, Gabru and others.

The media has already reported about the channel launching a crime-based episodic show – Khan No. 1 and now we hear that Film Farm India plans to launch a new show on the channel.

According to sources, this will also be a crime-based episodic show.

When contacted the Producer, Rupali Guha, she said, “Nothing is concrete as of now. The project is still being pitched to the channel.”

