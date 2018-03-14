Film industry shocked over Narendra Jha's sudden death

Mumbai: Actor Narendra Jha's sudden demise on Wednesday has left the film industry in shock as his friends and colleagues said he was hale and hearty and was geared up to feature in a slew of new projects.

Director Awani Agrawal said he was healthy while shooting for his film De Ijaazat Rahun Tujhme in Gujarat earlier this month.

"He was shooting for my film, which is tentatively titled De Ijaazat Rahun Tujhme, in Vadodara. He was accompanied by his wife to the location. They left on 8 March. He didn't have any health issue.

"I can't tell you much about his role in the film, but as an actor he was very co-operative and supportive. He was a beautiful person," Agrawal told IANS.

Narendra, who featured in films like Haider and Raees, died early on Wednesday due to a heart attack. He was 55.

He was at his farmhouse in Nanegaon, Maharashtra, when he complained of chest pain, the actor's driver told IANS.

Narendra's De Ijaazat... co-star Mohit Madaan was also shocked to hear about his death.

"I will always remember our final conversation on the night before he left for home where he found me lost in my own world sitting in the lawn. He sat with me on the grass and we ate dinner together from one plate.

"There was an instant attachment and he motivated me to continue as an actor," he said.

Other members of the film fraternity took to Twitter to express their grief. Here's what some of them said:

Sanjay Gupta: I refuse to accept it. Life cannot be so damn unpredictable. I just met a hale and hearty Narendra Jha at the park last week. And now I'm hearing he passed away this morning. Such a splendid actor and a marvellous human being. Rest in peace my friend. May God bless your soul.

Hansal Mehta: What a shocker! Narendra Jha? This profession is truly a killer.

Neetu Chandra: We lose yet another fabulous actor. Rest in peace Narendra Jha. God bless his soul. My prayers. I have no words.

Rohit Roy: I cannot believe this! Narendra Jha passed away?! What the hell is going on? Sad, very, very sad. Shot an entire TV show and a film with him and always thought he was one of the sweetest, most respectful and soft spoken actors around.

Tisca Chopra: Totally shocked to hear of the passing of Narendra Jha... my co-star in Ghayal Once Again. A fine person, fine actor. RIP dear friend.

Ekta Kapoor: From Captain House to Itihaas he was one of the first actors I worked with. RIP Narendra Jha.

Milap Zaveri: RIP Narendra Jha sir. Really wish I had gotten the opportunity to work with you. Guess life had other plans. He was gonna shoot with me in the first week of April. Still can't believe it.

Manoj Bajpayee: Unbelievable. Tragic. Don't know what's happening. Rest in peace Narendra Jha.

