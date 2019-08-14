Finally! Abhi and Pragya unite in Kumkum Bhagya

MUMBAI: Zee TV's daily soap opera Kumkum Bhagya is seeing a lots of twists and turns in the storyline.



Ranbir, Rhea, and Prachi's love triangle is becoming more complicated, while Abhi and Pragya's destiny is playing a game of hide and seek.



The chief minister is set to attend the grand party organized at Abhi's house, in order to present an award to Abhi and Pragya for saving her life a while earlier.



In the upcoming episode, she invites them together to express her gratitude.



Pragya is unaware that Mr. Mehra is Abhi. Thus, she agrees to meet Chief Minister Vasundhara with him.



It will be exciting to watch the couple finally meet after decades.



However, will Abhi and Pragya forget their past and move on?



Stay tuned to know.