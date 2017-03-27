Hot Downloads

TV News
Finally! Chandra-Nandini to confess their love to each other

By TellychakkarTeam
27 Mar 2017 04:02 PM

Love stories only look good when they are happy, hain na?

So all you fans of Star Plus’ historical drama Chandra Nandni (Balaji Telefilms) gear up to see some happy moments ahead.

As readers would know, Helena (Tanu Khan) had set a condition for Chandra (Rajat Tokas), to thrown Nandni (Shweta Basu Prasad) out of the palace.

Now, with her asking him to fulfil the condition, Chandra will take the hard decision and ask Nandini to leave the palace. But the twist in the tale will be when he too will walk out along with her.

Stating that as per the palace laws, a wife can never live without her husband, Chandra and Nandni will head out to stay in a jungle.

Shared a source, “The royal couple will take accommodation in a tent in the jungle at night. With them confined to a small space, the two will get closer. Things will become all the more special as to beat the cold; Chandra-Nandni will have some alcohol and confess their love to each other.”

Woaaah!!!

That’s an exciting storyline ahead!

How will this love story move ahead in the coming days? Will Chandra-Nandni finally come together?

We could not reach the actors for a comment.

Stay hooked to Tellychakkar.com for more exclusive news and updates from the world of TV and Bollywood.

