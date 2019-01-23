Finally, Karan Johar apologizes for Hardik Pandya episode; says he has sleepless nights

MUMBAI: Since the Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul episode on Koffee With Karan was aired, the show grabbed all the headlines and the two cricketers were bashed for their ridiculous comments. Some celebrities expressed how disappointed they are in Hardik, including his ex-girlfriend Elli Avram.

Finally, Karan Johar has broken his silence over the whole episode. While talking to a leading portal, Karan has apologized and cleared his stance on what happened on the show. Many people have accused him of doing this for TRPs, and now, the filmmaker as answered those allegations.

He said that he feels responsible, as it was his show and his platform, as he had invited them for the show as guests. He further said that he has sleepless nights about how he can undo this damage. He says now, no one will listen to him and it has gone beyond his control. He also said that he asked the same questions to Deepika and Alia and had no control on the answers.

Post the show, he has a control room of 16–17 girls, but none of them came and told him that the comments were inappropriate. The feedback he got from them was that it was crazy, funny, and mad, and as a result, he didn’t see this coming.

(Also read: Hotstar pulls down Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul's Koffee With Karan episode)

He said that he regretted what had happened and didn’t care about the TRPS but their career.

He finally stated that his show is sometimes frivolous, sometimes borderline ridiculous, irrelevant, and candid. Stop making sense is their mantra. He also made it very clear that he is not justifying the conversation on the show and that he feels bad that the boys have paid a big price for it.

(More read here: Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul’s brand value close to nothing now!)