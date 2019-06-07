News

Finally! Kullfi and Sikandar meet in Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Jun 2019 09:00 AM

MUMBAI: Viewers of Star Plus' Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala will soon witness Kullfi and Sikandar’s final reunion.

In the upcoming episode, it so happens that Kullfi is about to fall when Sikandar aka Bhola holds and saves her.

Kullfi is shocked to see her father, and she hugs Sikandar warmly.

Sikandar, who is with Pakhi, also hugs her, as she is the angel of his dreams.

The duo share a very emotional and heartbreaking moment of father and daughter love.

Kullfi calls Sikandar Baba, but Bhola shoves her and claims that Pakhi is his daughter.

Meanwhile, Pakhi also becomes possessive about Bhola and separates the two.

It will be interesting to see how Kullfi helps Bhola regain his lost memory.

 
 
