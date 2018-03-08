Home > Tv > Tv News
Finally! Meera to divorce Rantej in Laado 2

08 Mar 2018

Mumbai: Colors’ popular show Laado 2 (Dhaval Gada) will introduce a shocking twist in its upcoming episodes!

As we all know, Rantej had tried to molest his wife Meera. However, Anushka came in as her saviour. Also, Anushka wants to reveal the truth about Rantej’s impotency while the latter has been trying to hide the fact.

Meera will now realise that Rantej does not love her and will leave the house. Anushka will then help her settle down in a different village and will also suggest her to end his relationship with Rantej.

After putting some deep thought, Meera will then arrive at a decision to go legal and part ways with Rantej.

Yes, Meera will sign the divorce papers!

Stay tuned to this space for more updates. 

