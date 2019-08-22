Find out what Splitsvilla 12’s Priyamvada Kant wants in her ideal match

MUMBAI: The 12th season of Splitsvilla has started on a high note. Sunny Leone and Rannvijay Singh’s reality show is already in full on dramatic mode.

Within two weeks, new relationships are brewing. Love is totally in the air. The boys are trying hard to impress the girls, only to be swiped right and spend some time with the ravishing beauties in the pool. Priyamvada Kant is already gaining all the attention. As per a report in Times Of India, in this week’s episode, she discloses about her ideal match. For her, the guy needs to be cute, tall and have patience as she is very hyper and drama queen, actually bit of both.

In all of this, comes the first dome session, where the girls have the power to dump five boys from the danger zone. The eviction is followed by a fight as Piyush blames Ashish Bhatia for nominating his name for the danger zone. This leads to a verbal rant between the two.

It will be interesting to know what happens next on the show.