Find out who is Karan Johar's lifelong Valentine

By TellychakkarTeam
07 Feb 2018 02:09 PM

Mumbai: Every individual has that one person in their life who can be tagged as their ‘someone special’. Ever wondered who might be Karan Johar’s special person? Well, read on.

The man who taught everyone the meaning of love has been in love for the longest time with this one person. While shooting for a recent episode of India’s Next Superstars, contestant Natasha proposed to her mother for Valentine’s Day as she’s made ample sacrifices to raise her princess. When asked about his Valentine, Karan Johar said, “There’s only one person whom I have been in love with from childhood. It is my mother and she’s my lifelong valentine. She’s the only person I wish and spend my entire day with on Valentine’s Day.”

What do think of Karan Johar?

Aww, now isn’t that sweet!

