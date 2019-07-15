Find out WHY Sargun Mehta is EXCITED for hubby Ravi Dubey

MUMBAI: Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey are one of the cutest celebrity couples. They are loved by their fans for their adorable chemistry, and they never fail to give relationship goals. The couple met on the sets of Zee TV's popular show 12/24 Karol Bagh and tied the knot in December 2013.

Apart from their TV work, the couple also entertains their fans with their online delightful and fun activities. The couple also expresses their affection for each other on social media.

Recently, Sargun took to her social media handle and shared a video of her loving hubby Ravi doing a scene with Nia Sharma for his show Jamai Raja. The actress is a proud wife as she posted an unedited scene of her wonderful actor and husband Ravi. She captioned the post as, "Jamai Raja 1take uncut unedited just a raw one take to tell you ki iss aadmi mein kitna talent hai. Perform karna, likhna uss character ko nichod ke pee jaana.. yeh magic karta hai @ravidubey2312 can't wait to see #sidni back together."

Take a look below.