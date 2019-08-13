Find out why Surekha Sikri has not been working since 10 months

MUMBAI: Surekha Sikri is one of the most versatile actresses. The veteran actress has been part of the entertainment industry for a long time and her contribution is noteworthy. She recently won the Best Supporting Actress award for her role of a grandmother in Badhaai Ho. This is her third national award. She had bagged her first National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress, for her role in the 1998 film Tamas, the second for 1995 film Mammo and the third for 2018 film Badhaai Ho.

Recently, television actor Shashank Vyas, who played the role of Jagdish Singh in Balika Vadhu, visited Surekha at her residence in Mumbai to congratulate her on the victory. He also shared pictures with her on his social media handle. He captioned his post as, "#blessings Congratulations #surekhasikri."

However, the actress is not doing well and has not been working since 10 months, but is now recovering. She has lost a lot of weight due to her condition and looks weak now. Surekha suffered from a stroke a few months back. This happened because she fell down in the bathroom during the shoot of a film. She got hit by minor paralysis, for which she has been attending physiotherapy sessions.

We wish her speedy recovery!