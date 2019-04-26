Fire breaks out at actor Shaleen Malhotra’s residence

Here is some shocking information we just received!



A massive fire broke out at TV actor Shaleen Malhotra’s residence last night, injuring his elder pet dog.



Narrating the dreadful incident, the Arjun fame actor exclusively told us, 'My wife, my younger dog, and I had gone to drop a friend. And soon, I got a call from my house help that due to a short circuit in the living room, a massive fire broke out in the house. My elder dog was in the house when the incident took place. I quickly rushed to my residence, opened the door, and rescued my pet. He is injured but thankfully recovering now.'



He added, 'Almost my entire house is damaged, and I have no clue what to do next. Right now, my family and I have taken shelter at my brother-in-law’s place. The incident was horrifying, but I am glad that everyone is safe.'