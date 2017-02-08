Hot Downloads

News

Fire on the set of Beyhadh; Kushal turns saviour for Jennifer

By TellychakkarTeam
08 Feb 2017 12:54 PM

The cast and crew of Beyhadh (Sony TV and Cinevistaas) were in for a major shock last night.

While shooting for an important sequence, they were left shaken by an uncalled incident.

As viewers would know, the team is currently filming Arjun (Kushal Tandon) and Maya’s (Jennifer Winget) wedding. The scene required fire burning down the mandap, and Arjun dashing out, only to be summoned by Maya and asked to continue with the rituals somehow.

Sadly, the fire went out of control and created a panic among all. The actors were carrying on with the scene when Kushal realised that it might turn dangerous. He stepped out in safely only to find Jennifer standing alone in the fire.

Like a true hero, he dashed in and got her out in safety. Woaaah! Mark of a true hero, isn’t it?

Readers might also remember that Kushal had earlier saved his other co-actor Aneri Vajani from boiling hot tea, and getting burns instead.

Here checkout Kushal turning saviour for Jennifer in the video:

 

Jennifer who received burns also shared a post on Instagram:

A photo posted by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1) on

We wish Jennifer a speedy recovery, and hats off to you Kushal!

