News

First Look of Sanjivani 2 REVEALED on National Doctor’s Day

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
01 Jul 2019 02:04 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting updates on Sanjivani 2.

We exclusively informed readers about the entire cast of the show including Surbhi Chandana, Namit Khanna, Monish Behl, Gurdeep Kohli, Rohit Roy, Rashmi Singh, and Sayantani Ghosh

(read here: Surbhi Chandna to play the lead in Sanjivani’s remake?Gurdeep Kohli, Mohnish Behl, and Namit Khanna in Sanjivani's remake).

1st July is National Doctor’s Day, and the producer of the show Siddharth Malhotra of Alchemy Films Pvt Ltd unveiled the first look of the cast of Sanjivani 2.

Siddharth posted a group picture of the cast in doctors' uniforms and wrote the caption, It’s #nationaldoctorsday day so #sanjivani2 ka first look toh banta hai :) presenting dr ishaani @officialsurbhic @dr Sid @namitkhanna_official dr Anjali @sayantanighosh0609 & the original pillars of #sanjeevians #sanjivani dr Juhi @gurdippunjj & my favourite always dr Shashank @mohnish_bahlwe missed u for the pic dr Vardhaan @rohitroy500 @starplus@sapnamalhotra01 @rashmisingh_09.'

See the post.

Here’s wishing the team all the best for the show.

Tags > Sanjivani 2, National Doctor’s Day, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Arjun Khanna and Akshay Sharma unveil The Airmen...

Arjun Khanna and Akshay Sharma unveil The Airmen Collective
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh
Vanni Sharma
Vanni Sharma
Jay Soni
Jay Soni
Poonam Joshi
Poonam Joshi
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi
Kritika Kamra
Kritika Kamra
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Deepika Singh
Deepika Singh

past seven days