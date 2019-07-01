First Look of Sanjivani 2 REVEALED on National Doctor’s Day

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting updates on Sanjivani 2.

We exclusively informed readers about the entire cast of the show including Surbhi Chandana, Namit Khanna, Monish Behl, Gurdeep Kohli, Rohit Roy, Rashmi Singh, and Sayantani Ghosh

1st July is National Doctor’s Day, and the producer of the show Siddharth Malhotra of Alchemy Films Pvt Ltd unveiled the first look of the cast of Sanjivani 2.

Siddharth posted a group picture of the cast in doctors' uniforms and wrote the caption, It’s # nationaldoctorsday day so #sanjivani2 ka first look toh banta hai :) presenting dr ishaani @officialsurbhic @dr Sid @namitkhanna_official dr Anjali @sayantanighosh0609 & the original pillars of #sanjeevians #sanjivani dr Juhi @gurdippunjj & my favourite always dr Shashank @mohnish_bahlwe missed u for the pic dr Vardhaan @rohitroy500 @ starplus @sapnamalhotra01 @ rashmisingh_09 .'

Here’s wishing the team all the best for the show.