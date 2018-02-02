Flight cancellations play spoilsport for Ishq Mein Marjawan’s Kullu-Manali Plan

Mumbai, 02 February 2018: COLORS' popular romantic thriller Ishq Mein Marjawan team is all set to shoot an enthralling climax in the beautiful hill station of Kullu-Manali. The cast and crew, including leads Arjun Bijlani, Alisha Panwar and Vineet Raina were geared up to leave for Chandigarh when an unavoidable situation came up as bad news.

As per the original plan, the team was supposed to fly to Kullu-Manali via Chandigarh on 31st January. Unfortunately, all the flights to Kullu-Manali from Chandigarh had been cancelled. But this did not stop the team from going ahead with their hill station plan as they hit the road and decided to turn this journey into a little road trip.

Confirming the same, actor Arjun Bijlani, who plays the role of Deep on the show, shared, “Yes, the flights from Chandigarh to Kullu-Manali have been cancelled. We are going to take the road, which is going to be a 10-12 hour journey. By the time we reach, it will be late night, when the temperature will be -15 degrees there. It’s going to be tough and tiring as we start with our shoot schedule the very next day, early morning at 6 am."

Currently, in the show, Aarohi has escaped from jail in order to avenge herself. Posing as Tara, Aarohi decides to go to Manali along with Deep because she wants to find out about her Bhabhi and nephew Nikku. She believes the link to finding them would be Tara’s brother Viraat who may know their whereabouts.

The team rescheduled their travel plans and have now left for Kullu-Manali on 1st February.