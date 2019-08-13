Fun moments from the sets of Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is gaining immense love from the audience.



It is a unique show, wherein details of what goes on behind the scenes of a daily soap are also shown.



The story revolves around two completely different people getting to know each other and moving on in life, keeping their bitter past behind. It showcases the love story of a famous heart surgeon, Rohit Sippy, and a popular television actress, Sonakshi Rastogi.



TellyChakkar has also learned that soon, the show will witness entry of actress Subhlaxmi Das, who has been part of shows like Zindagi Ki Mehak, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and currently seen in Ladies Special and Choti Saardarni.



As we know, Rohit keep visiting his past where he visualizes himself getting failed to operate his girlfriend who later slips into coma and the angry mother of the girl slaps him hard.



We have heard that role of mother will be played by Subhlaxmi Das. She will portray Bengali mother’s role and her entry is going to take the drama quotient higher.



Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum has an incredible ensemble cast with each member making a mark with their performance in the show. All the important characters emote beautifully and have thus made a special place in the hearts of the viewers.



The show also speaks volumes about bonding with the family. The Sippys are an ideal example of an imperfectly perfect family.



The cast not only bonds brilliantly on screen but also shares a warm connection off screen. They are nothing less than a real family. They also make it a point to have get-togethers post pack up and on off days. The gang has been spotted enjoying each other's company on several occasions.



Here are few fun off-screen moments that will steal your heart. Have a look at the pics below!

We are totally crushing over the warm bond that they share. What are your views on the same? Hit the comments section below.



Stay tuned to this space for more updates.