If production problems, thanks to the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) strike were not enough, here comes the shocking news that two members of the cast of the Colors show Mahakali Anth hi Aarambh Hain – have passed away in a car accident near Manor (a city in the Thane district).

Details of the accident are sketchy but sources say that Gagan Kang who plays Lord Indra in the show, and Arijit Lavania who was cast in the role of Nandi died earlier today.

Unconfirmed reports are that Gagan was at the wheel when the accident happened. Reports are that another person was in the car when the accident happened – either Gagan’s driver or a spot boy. All three have passed away.

“Apparently, they drove into a stationary truck on the way back to Mumbai,” says a source.

