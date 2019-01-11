Gandi Baat’s production house Jaasvand to come up with a new show

MUMBAI: After the tremendous success of Gandi Baat, Jaasvand Entertainment Private Limited is gearing up to bring about yet another project.
Apparently, Jaasvand Productions are busy with a new show for Jio, which will soon go on floors. TellyChakkar has exclusively learned that the show is titled Missing.
A close source related to the project said, ‘The production house is in the process of making a huge show. It is in the pre-production phase, and announcements will take place soon.’
We tried to reach out to the producers, but they remained unavailable for comment.
Do you like the trailer of Gully Boy?
Which show do you enjoy watching?
Add new comment