News

Gandi Baat’s production house Jaasvand to come up with a new show

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Jan 2019 07:44 PM

MUMBAI: After the tremendous success of Gandi Baat, Jaasvand Entertainment Private Limited is gearing up to bring about yet another project.

Apparently, Jaasvand Productions are busy with a new show for Jio, which will soon go on floors. TellyChakkar has exclusively learned that the show is titled Missing.

A close source related to the project said, ‘The production house is in the process of making a huge show. It is in the pre-production phase, and announcements will take place soon.’

We tried to reach out to the producers, but they remained unavailable for comment.

