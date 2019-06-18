News

Gargi Patel and Ruchi Mahajan to enter Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Jun 2019 04:23 PM

MUMBAITellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting updates on Star Plus’ Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji.

Earlier in the day, we exclusively broke the news about Donal Bisht replacing Jasmin Bhasin in the show

(Read hereDonal Bisht to replace Jasmin Bhasin in Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji).

We also reported about Romanch Mehta and Purvi Mundada being roped in for the show

(Read hereRomanch Mehta bags Star Plus’ Dil Toh Happy Hai JiPurvi Mundada to enter Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji).

Now, the latest update is that post the leap, actress Gargi Patel and child artist Ruchi Mahajan will also be seen in the show.

A source close to the project said, 'Ruchi will play Rocky’s son’s friend, whereas Gargi will play a very different and interesting role in the show.'

We couldn’t connect with the actresses for their comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags > Gargi Patel, Ruchi Mahajan, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, Star Plus, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's blissful...

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's blissful wedding pictures
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Madhuri Dixit
Madhuri Dixit
Aamir Dalvi
Aamir Dalvi
Srishty Rode
Srishty Rode
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Gaurav Chopra
Gaurav Chopra
Vahbiz Dorabjee
Vahbiz Dorabjee
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan

past seven days