Gargi Patel and Ruchi Mahajan to enter Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting updates on Star Plus’ Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji.

Earlier in the day, we exclusively broke the news about Donal Bisht replacing Jasmin Bhasin in the show

We also reported about Romanch Mehta and Purvi Mundada being roped in for the show

Now, the latest update is that post the leap, actress Gargi Patel and child artist Ruchi Mahajan will also be seen in the show.

A source close to the project said, 'Ruchi will play Rocky’s son’s friend, whereas Gargi will play a very different and interesting role in the show.'